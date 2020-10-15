Colby College Gets $100 Million In Alfond Grant For Athletics Facility, Waterville Revitalization

Colby College in Waterville has received just over $100 million from the Harold Alfond Foundation, one of the largest gifts in the school’s history.

Colby President David Greene says the money will be used to support two recent initiatives: completion of several projects that are part of Colby’s downtown revitalization effort and development of the 354,000-square-foot Harold Alfond Athletics and Recreation Center.

Greene says this is the best Division 3 facility of its kind in the country and will be an important community asset.

“So, when youth groups and others are skating in this hockey rink, even in the summer when it will be open, or they’re in the only Olympic-size pool in Maine, I think it will just be something that helps to inspire young folks to be able to imagine how they can achieve their potential,” he says.

Greene says, because of COVID-19, the facility is not currently open to the public.

The gift to Colby is one of several grants totaling $500 million — mostly for higher education — that the Harold Alfond Foundation announced last week.