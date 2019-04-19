Collins Says Mueller Report Points To 'Serious Threat To Our Democratic Institution'

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says the Mueller report is far more complex and nuanced than partisans are saying, and that it paints a disturbing picture of President Trump’s behavior.

Sen. Susan Collins at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 11, 2019.
She says it underscores the findings of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on which she serves.

“The Russians were determined to try to influence public opinion and interfere in our elections, and that is a serious threat to our democratic institution,” Collins says.

She says the attempts by the President to have Mueller fired are disturbing, saying “He was not only very upset by the special counsel’s investigations, but tried several times through intermediaries to end it, and it is an unflattering portrayal of the President.”

Collins also says the report opens up several additional areas for the committee to explore as part of its investigation of Russian efforts to influence U.S. elections.

“It is very clear that this report appears to have changed very few minds in Washington,” she says. “I, personally, found the report to be a very thorough undertaking.”

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

All right. We now have independent Senator Angus King of Maine with us to respond to the findings. He caucuses with the Democrats and sits on the Senate intel committee. Welcome, Senator.

ANGUS KING: Ailsa, good to talk to you.