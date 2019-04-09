Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew: Maine's New Head of DHHS Discusses Top Priorities and Concerns

Commissioner Lambrew’s role encompasses a wide range of critical areas, from child welfare to homelessness to mental health and substance abuse. We will hear about what she plans to focus on first, and what concerns she has about the scope of the health and human services challenges facing Maine. As Commissioner, she leads the largest agency in state government, which provides health care and social services to approximately a third of the state's population, including children, families, the elderly, and those with disabilities, mental illness and substance use disorders. The Department also promotes public health through management of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, operates two state psychiatric hospitals, and provides oversight to health care providers through its licensing division.

Guests: Jeanne Lambrew was sworn in as Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on February 5, 2019. Prior to her appointment as Commissioner, Dr. Lambrew was a senior fellow at The Century Foundation and adjunct professor at the NYU Wagner Graduate School of Public Service.

Call-in guests: Kim Moody, Executive Director, Disability Rights Maine

Claire Berkowitz, Executive Director, Maine Children's Alliance

Bob Fowler, Executive Director, Milestone Recovery