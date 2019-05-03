Feds: Central Maine Medical Center Must Fix Deficiencies Or Lose Medicaid and Medicare Funds

By 30 minutes ago

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston
Credit via Facebook

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston could lose federal funding from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for issues that, in one case, led to a patient being paralyzed.

An inspection in January cited a case where an emergency room patient with a cervical fracture was forced to sit up in bed, causing the loss of all motor function.  

CMMC President and CEO Dr. David Tupponce says the full context of that case isn't included in the report. He says the hospital constantly strives to improve safety and quality.

"We have a number of processes in place to identify opportunities throughout the organization, and we're going to continue to do that," Tupponce says.

Tupponce says the hospital is collaborating with federal and state regulators "to make sure that we've all agree on a plan of correction, and that that plan of correction is implemented at the highest standard."

The Sun Journal first reported that federal inspectors found deficiencies at CMMC during several inspections this year.  The hospital could lose the federal funding if it doesn't correct the issues by June 30.
 

 

