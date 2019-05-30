Former Connecticut Governor Chosen To Lead University of Maine System

The University of Maine System has a new chancellor. The system's board of trustees has chosen former Connecticult Gov. Dannel Malloy to replace outgoing Chancellor James Page, who is retiring June 30.

"Dan Malloy is an executive leader and public servant committed to taking on complex change initiatives and getting the job done," says UMS Board Chair James Erwin, in a statement. "As governor he delivered reforms and structural changes to state government that were not always popular, and certainly not expedient, but that advanced the long term interest of his state and its citizens."

Malloy is a Democrat who was Connecticut’s governor from 2010 to 2018. Prior to that, he served for 14 years as mayor of Stamford, Connecticut. He decided not to run for governor again in 2018.

"My time in electoral politics is over, but I am still passionate about providing public service leadership that matters," Malloy says, in a statement. "Maine has set a national example for public higher education reform, and I am eager to work with the Board, the presidents, faculty, staff, and university supporters to build on this progress for Maine’s learners."

The head of the board's search committee, Sam Collins, says Malloy's political experience will be an asset in his new post.

"The Board unanimously endorsed Dan’s appointment because he understands what is at stake for Maine. We also agreed that while a chancellorship is a nonpartisan appointment, many of the leadership attributes that contributed to Dan’s success in elected office will be important to his work in the University of Maine System."

Malloy is being formally introduced Thursday morning at an event on the Orono campus. Later Thursday, he'll head to Augusta to meet with lawmakers and state education and business leaders. On Friday, he plans to greet students at the UMaine Augusta campus, and at the University of Southern Maine in Portland.

Malloy will begin his tenure as UMS chancellor July 1.

This story will be updated.