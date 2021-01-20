Former Portland Developer Receives Pardon From Donald Trump

Former Portland developer Michael Liberty is among more than 140 people pardoned by former President Donald Trump.

Liberty was convicted in 2016 for funneling campaign donations to 2012 presidential candidate Mitt Romney through friends and employees to circumvent contribution limits.

The federal judge who sentenced him to four months in jail called his efforts “the quintessential white-collar crime.”

Liberty also faces charges from the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission that he stiffed investors in a payment processing company, but the trial has been on hold since last year.

Liberty, who now lists residences in Florida and Nevada, is a prolific political donor. One of his beneficiaries, Rep. Susan Austin, a Republican from Gray, backed his pardon request. It was also backed by Matthew Sturgis, the former town manager of Liberty’s hometown of Gray, and Anthony Fratianne, a member of The Liberty Family Foundation’s board of directors.

Trump did not provide a specific reason for Liberty’s pardon, saying only that he is the father of seven children and involved in charitable efforts.