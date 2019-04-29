God & Sex in America

Scholar Marie Griffith joins us to discuss the origins and growth of the religious right as a political force, and how it has transformed America's broader culture and public life. Griffith investigates the pervasive fears driving our sex-obsessed politics, especially when it comes to issues such as birth control, obscenity, interracial relationships, female chastity, sex education, abortion, sexual harassment, and LGBTQ rights. Griffith is in town as part of the University of New England Crosley Lecture Series.

Guest: R. Marie Griffith, John C. Danforth Distinguished Professor in the Humanities at Washington University, Griffith’s most recent book is Moral Combat: How Sex Divided American Christians and Fractured American Politics.