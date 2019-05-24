Gov. Mills Names Director Of Maine CDC

The former head of the Illinois Department of Public Health has been tapped to lead the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced the appointment of Nirav Shah this week. The Portland Press Herald reports that Shah will take over the agency on June 3.

Mills has made it a priority to restore the workforce of the Maine CDC, which many felt was understaffed under former Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

Shah holds degrees from the University of Chicago and Oxford University.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said his expertise and enthusiasm will serve the state well.

Director of Maine CDC Leaving For Private Sector Job

By May 11, 2016

AUGUSTA, Maine - The director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is leaving his post for a private sector job.

Maine CDC spokesman John Martins says Kenneth Albert will resign from his position on May 20. He did not know the nature of Albert's new job.

Albert was announced as the new head of the Maine CDC in February 2015. He took over for Sheila Pinette.

Pinette became the state Department of Health and Human Services' chief health officer and resigned about a month later.