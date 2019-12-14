Heavy Rains Prompt Flash Flood Warning For Southern Maine

(above) Commercial Street in Portland, Me. - It is not safe to walk or drive through flood waters - video credit: John Keimel/Maine Public

A flash flood warning for coastal sections of New Hampshire and parts of southern Maine was in effect Saturday after heavy rains soaked the region.

The flash flood warning will remain in effect until 1:30 p.m. Saturday while the flood watch will continue until 7 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Portland ME, South Portland ME, Biddeford ME until 1:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/PhGMEVMds9 — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 14, 2019

By 10 a.m., much of Southern Maine had received 2-4 inches of rain, according to the weather service. Thick fog is also forecast in many areas. The latest rainfall reports are available from the NWS.

As of 3:15 p.m. EST. Saturday, CMP reported 560 power outages, and Emera Maine reported 316 outages.