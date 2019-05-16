Homesteading Skills: How Living Off the Land Is Becoming a Lifestyle Choice

In this fast-paced world, many are going back to basics and learning to live self-sufficiently as Mainers have done for generations. We will learn about homesteading and survival skills that are coming back into practice today, from foraging for food and medicine to creating tools and shelter out of nature’s materials.

Guests: Chris Knapp, educator, homesteader, and co-founder of Koviashuvik Local Living School in Temple, Maine

Frank Giglio, chef and owner of Farm & Forage Kitchen; he focuses on local, sustainable cuisine and on foraging and living off the land