Janet Mills Revamps COVID-19 Reopening Plan

The State of Maine has announced updates to its reopening plan, ahead of the summer tourist season.

At a briefing Friday morning, Gov. Janet Mills announced that indoor venues will be allowed to host 50% of its permanent capacity starting on March 26, with that amount increasing to 75% on May 24th. For outdoor venues, the numbers are 75% and 100%, respectively.

Also, on March 26, the state will allow indoor bar service to resume.

Mills said even during the height of the pandemic, visitors still wanted to come to the state.

“We have good COVID numbers,” she said. “We’ve done a great job with cooperation from the public and business sector. Great job keeping our case count low and increasing vaccination right now, plus we have the lowest crime rate — lowest violent crime rate, and second lowest property crime rate — in the country.”

Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island have been added to the state’s travel exemption list, along with New Hampshire and Vermont.

Regulatory areas that remain unclear, Mills said, are cruise ship travel and cross-border travel with Canada.

State health officials caution that the plan may change as the pandemic continues, variants emerge and vaccination numbers increase.

The changes come as the Maine Center for Disease Control identifies another 225 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, after more than a week of new case numbers below 200.

The agency has identified a total of 45,452 cases in the state since the pandemic began. The death toll in Maine has been lowered by one to 704. On Monday, the CDC announced a similar removal after a death was found not to meet the criteria to be considered coronavirus-related.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the agency has identified the South African COVID-19 strain in an individual from Cumberland County. A third case of the UK variant has also been found within the state.

More than 390,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state.

This story will be updated.