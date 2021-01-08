Janet Mills Unveils $8.4 Billion Two-Year Budget With Few Spending Increases, No Tax Hike

Gov. Janet Mills is proposing a two-year budget of $8.4 billion, a spending plan bolstered by federal pandemic relief funding and better-than-expected revenue forecasts.

The proposal covering the fiscal years 2022-2023 represents an increase of less than 1% over the current budget, or about $57 million. The plan does not change tax rates, nor does it pull money from the state’s budget stabilization fund.

New spending initiatives include $3 million in new funding for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to ramp up the state’s vaccine program, which is set to roll out mass immunizations to stem ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19. An additional $5 million is going to the CDC in the governor’s supplemental spending plan for the current fiscal year.

Other initiatives in the two-year budget include:

$7.5 million for mental health and substance use disorder services and $2 million for a program that sends response teams to regions of the state experiencing high rates of drug overdoses.

$45 million for K-12 public education to assist school districts as they continue remote, in-person and hybrid learning during the pandemic. The funding will also go toward the governor’s goal of establishing a minimum teacher salary of $40,000.

$6 million for services for adults with developmental disabilities, an initiative that the governor says will open 30 more slots in the program per month.

$45 million for MaineCare rate increases for nursing facilities, residential facilities for children and older Mainers, services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In a press statement, Mills said the budget proposal is meant to focus on education and public health.

“At a time when Maine people are hurting, when small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open, when the ranks of the unemployed have swelled, and when we are fighting a deadly virus all around us, we are proposing a balanced budget that tightens our belt, that protects support for children’s education, that saves, and that reinforces public health, child welfare, and public safety measures of great concern to Maine families,” she said. “We are focused on keeping Maine people healthy, saving lives, educating our kids, and getting people back to work.”

This story will be updated.