Jared Golden Says He'll Vote For One Article Of Impeachment — Not Both

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District says he will vote for just one of the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Golden says he has spent considerable time reviewing the articles and will vote for Article One, the abuse of power charge. He says he had wanted that article to be split into two, with one citing Trump’s urging that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son. The other, he says, would have been on the improper withholding of military aid.

Golden also says the House should have gone to court to force the issue of whether it has the power to subpoena certain witnesses that are claiming executive privilege.

Golden outlined his position in detail in a four-page statement submitted for the congressional record.

Maine’s other Democratic representative, Chellie Pingree, says she will vote for both articles of impeachment. The House is expected to vote Wednesday.