July 17, 2020: The Race For The Senate Kicks Into High Gear

Morning Edition Host Irwin Gratz, Chief Political Correspondent Steve Mistler and Senior Political Correspondent Mal Leary are back again this week with Maine's Political Pulse.
The primary is now behind us. Sara Gideon will be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, and Dale Crafts will likely be the Republican candidate in the 2nd Congressional District race.
Maine's Political Pulse was produced this week by Willis Ryder Arnold. Caitlin Troutman is the digital producer. The theme music was performed and recorded by Rob Holt.