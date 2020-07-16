Gas Companies To Spend $6M To Boost Opposition To CMP Transmission Project

Two national companies with natural gas plants in Maine will dump nearly $6 million on television ads aimed at shoring up opposition to a high-profile transmission project benefitting Central Maine Power and Hydro-Quebec.

The post-Labor Day television ad buy will be accompanied by a digital campaign and is designed to counter a combined $16.7 million in spending by CMP and Hydro-Quebec.

The anti-corridor campaign is financed by Mainers for Local Power, a political action committee funded by Calpine and Vistra, Texas-based companies with natural gas pants in Westbrook and Veazie, respectively.

Jon Conradi, a spokesman for Mainers for Local Power, says there's no indication that the influence campaign by CMP and Hydro-Quebec is affecting what polls show as widespread opposition to the project.

"But at the same Mainers for Local Power believes that the historic and really unprecedented degree of spending from these foreign companies trying to force through this project can't go unanswered," Conradi says.

The campaigns are designed to influence a November referendum that could block the transmission corridor, a project that would bring hydropower from Hydro-Quebec's dams through western Maine and down to Massachusetts.

A Calpine spokesman recently told Maine Public Radio that the slug of electricity into the regional grid would suppress electricity prices enough to hurt the company's bottom line.

A digital ad by Mainers for Local Power asserts that the project will primarily benefit the foreign owners of CMP and Hydro-Quebec.

CMP is owned by Avangrid, a subsidiary of the Spanish company Iberdrola. The sole shareholder of Hydro-Quebec is the government of Quebec.

Hydro-Quebec's PAC has spent $6 million on the referendum, while CMP's PAC, Clean Energy Matters, has spent more than $10.6 million.

The involvement by Hydro-Quebec has raised questions about a loophole in Maine election law that does not restrict foreign entities from contributing to ballot committees. Federal laws bar contributions and expenditures from foreign nationals, but only in elections involving candidates, not referenda.

Independent state Rep. Kent Ackley sponsored a bill in the Maine Legislature to close the loophole, but the proposal stalled when lawmakers adjourned early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The spending by the pro-corridor PACs has already eclipsed the roughly $10 million spent by backers of a casino referendum in 2017.