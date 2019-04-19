King: Mueller Report Raises Questions About Trump's Behavior In Office

Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent, says the redacted Mueller report released Thursday raises a lot of questions about the behavior of President Donald Trump and will likely lead to more investigations by Congress.

“A lot of the material in the report is pretty disturbing about the President: ordering his counsel to shutdown the investigation, trying to pressure his attorney general to narrow the scope of the investigation,” King says.

He says while the report focused on criminal matters, it opens a window into how Trump operates and sets policy. "I think it is important to remember that just because something isn’t a crime doesn’t make it right,” he says.

King says the report will generate further investigations, including more work for the Senate Intelligence Committee, on which he serves. The committee is looking into Russian attempts to influence U.S. elections.

“In the report we learn that there are 14 other prosecutions or investigations going on around the country by federal authorities," he says. "We know of two of them, but 12, we don’t know what they are. So there is clearly more information that is going to become available.”