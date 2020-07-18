King Objects To Trump Admin's Data Reporting Change

U.S. Sen. Angus King has joined with 45 other Senate colleagues in objecting to a Trump Administration policy change on how local hospitals report data on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Trump administration has directed hospitals to report coronavirus data directly to the Department of Health and Human Services instead of the Centers for Disease control and Prevention. King says the change has confused hospitals and raises serious questions. King 1 “ It makes no sense, they have given no reason for it and it raises the question of whether we will be able to get straight data.”

King says he is looking at legislation that would return the reporting of data to the CDC. He says it is important that the public have confidence in the official information being reported on the pandemic and its impact on different parts of the country.