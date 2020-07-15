Maine AG Joins Call For More Aid To Help Child Care Providers Survive Pandemic

By 53 minutes ago

Maine Attorney Aaron Frey says the federal government should do more to support child care providers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Frey is among 22 attorneys general who signed a letter imploring Congress to provide increased financial aid to child care providers in the next stimulus bill.

In the letter, the AG's say ignoring the plight of struggling providers could have dire economic consequences. "The crisis in childcare also threatens to hamper our economic recovery," they write, "particularly if a broken system gives way to a depleted system."

The letter also called for reforms to the nation's child care system. Frey said in a press release that many Maine families that are currently struggling to find adequate child care could end up in more challenging positions if providers aren't better supported through recovery efforts.

