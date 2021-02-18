Maine CDC Adds 218 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

More than 43,000 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the state since the pandemic began. That includes 218 new cases reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control Thursday morning, after a couple days in which new case numbers hovered around 100.

One more person with the disease has died.

More than 80,000 Mainers have received both doses in the full course of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Janet Mills intends to salute residents and businesses fighting to slow the pandemic in her upcoming State of the Budget address, scheduled for Feb. 23.

The Maine CDC’s regularly scheduled briefing is expected for 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.