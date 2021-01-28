Maine CDC Adds 5 Deaths, 284 COVID-19 Cases On Thursday

  • A man wears a face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while walking along the waterfront, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Portland, Maine.
    Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press

The Maine Center for Disease Control has identified 284 new cases of COVID-19. That number has steadily declined throughout the week.

This is the lowest number of new cases reported on a Thursday since Thanksgiving.

The Maine CDC reports five more people with the disease have died.

The state reports more than 120,000 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state.

The Maine CDC will conduct its next regularly scheduled briefing on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

