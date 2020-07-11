Maine CDC Reports 1 New Death, 21 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Maine Center for Disease Control Saturday is reporting another death associated with COVID-19. So far in the state 112 people who have had the disease have died.

Details about the individual who died were not immediately available Saturday afternoon.

The CDC is also reporting 21 additional diagnosed cases of COVID-19, making the total number in the state 3,520. Of those, 2,972 individuals have recovered from the disease.

Sixteen people are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19, and four of those individuals are on ventilators.

On Wednesday of this week, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order extending the state of emergency another month. She also issued a new mandate requiring people to wear face masks in certain Maine businesses. You can find more details about that mandate here.