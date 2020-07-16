Maine CDC Reports 20 New Cases Of COVID-19, No New Deaths

  Kevin Norsworthy, State Theater's "marquee master," puts a new message outside the venue, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Portland, Maine.
The Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) Thursday reported an additional 20 cases of COVID-19, making 3,598 total cases in the state so far.

No new deaths were reported Thursday. The number of fatalities associated with COVID-19 stands at 114.

So far in the state, 3,094 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the number of active cases to 309. There are 12 Maine people with COVID-19 who are currently being hospitalized, and four of those individuals are on ventilators.

Earlier this week, Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced that Maine is partnering with health care organizations in the state to open new COVID-19 "swab and send" test collection sites. Officials say these new sites will help to expedite the testing process for high-risk groups.

The state CDC has a briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday. It will be broadcast on Maine Public radio and at mainepublic.org.

