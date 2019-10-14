Maine Celebrates Its First Indigenous Peoples Day

  • The Huntley Brook Singers perform a song during the celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day in Portland on Monday.
    Willis Ryder Arnold / Maine Public

Mainers are celebrating the state’s first Indigenous Peoples Day Monday, on what had been Columbus Day.

John Dennis, cultural director for the Aroostook Band of Micmacs, addresses a crowd prior to giving a prayer in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day in Portland on Monday.
Credit Willis Ryder Arnold / Maine Public

Some tribal members organized a celebration of the day at the Maine Historical Society in Downtown Portland.

Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador Maulian Dana says it’s no secret that the tribes and the state of Maine have not always seen eye to eye. But she says the new holiday is a good step in addressing inequality.

“I think changes like Indigenous Peoples Day really bring us to a level of equality, and there’s a certain new level of respect. And I think it sets the table for meaningful, lasting change,” she says.

Fiona Hopper, a social studies teacher for Portland Public Schools, says shifting the narrative to focus on indigenous people, rather than on the European explorers, is a more accurate account.

Carmella Bear dances during the celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day in Portland on Monday.
Credit Willis Ryder Arnold / Maine Public

“The history here starts with contact, which a certain kind of history starts, a history of colonization, and the brutality of that but that’s not the actual history of this area,” she says.

Hopper says a day to honor Indigenous People is a step toward better establishing a shared history.

A bill replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day was signed into law this spring by Gov. Janet Mills.

