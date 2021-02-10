Maine Detects First Case Of Highly Contagious UK Coronavirus Variant

The first case of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant that was first discovered in the United Kingdom has now been been detected in Maine, in a person from Franklin County who had recently traveled abroad, the state announced on Wednesday afternoon.



After that person developed symptoms of COVID-19 in early February, they tested positive for the disease and and a viral sample was sent to an independent laboratory that confirmed it was the U.K. variant, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

That person and other members of their household who tested positive for the coronavirus are now isolating in their home. The Maine CDC is working to identify their recent contacts and advise those people to quarantine.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7, was first detected in England last fall and has now spread widely across the U.S. It has been detected in at least 34 other states, the Maine CDC said in a news release.

Studies have suggested the new variant increases transmissibility by about 50%, and scientists are warning that it could fuel another surge of the coronavirus in the U.S.

The announcement came as the Maine CDC added 253 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Two more people with the disease have died.

The state recently crossed a vaccination milestone — close to 210,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered in the state. Vaccination numbers continue to climb even as the state’s largest medical system, MaineHealth, has drawn scrutiny for administering the shots to non-patient-facing employees and out-of-state contractors before ensuring those doses went to Mainers over 70 years old.

The Maine CDC’s regularly scheduled briefing is expected to take place at 2 p.m. Thursday. Maine Public will bring that to you live, online.

This story was originally published at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.