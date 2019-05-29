The Maine Frontier: Historian Alan Taylor on the Early Years in Maine and North America

University of Virginia professor and two-time Pulitzer prize winning historian Alan Taylor will be back home in Maine (he attended Bonney Eagle High School and Colby College) to give two lectures in connection with the state’s bicentennial. We’ll discuss the Maine Bicentennial, pre-revolutionary Maine, the US/Canada frontier, and more, including his research in early North American history. Taylor is the author of nine books, including Liberty Men and Great Proprietors: the Revolutionary Settlement on the Maine Frontier 1760-1820.

