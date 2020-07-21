Maine Museums Find New Ways To Attract Visitors

Midcoast museums are adapting to the spread of the new coronavirus and finding new ways to share content with visitors.

The Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport is offering walking tours. The Owls Head Transportation Museum is reformatting exhibitions to comply with social distancing guidelines. The Sail, Power and Steam Museum’s free MidCoast Sailing Center is requiring masks for students until they board their individual boats.

The Bangor Daily News reports these and similar museums throughout the area can function as community hubs and want to ensure they support that role.