Maine To Officially Adopt 'Indigenous Peoples Day,' In Place Of 'Columbus Day'

On a roll call vote of 19-14, and with no debate, the Maine Senate gave final approval to change the Columbus Day Holiday to Indigenous Peoples Day. The bill now goes to Gov. Janet Mills for her approval. This post will be updated.