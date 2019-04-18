Maine To Officially Adopt 'Indigenous Peoples Day,' In Place Of 'Columbus Day'

By 13 minutes ago

On a roll call vote of 19-14, and with no debate, the Maine Senate gave final approval to change the Columbus Day Holiday to Indigenous Peoples Day.

The bill now goes to Gov. Janet Mills for her approval.

This post will be updated.

Tags: 
Indigenous People's Day

Related Content

Maine Tribal Leaders Urge Passage Of Bill Changing 'Columbus Day' To 'Indigenous Peoples Day'

By Feb 11, 2019
Susan Sharon / Maine Public

Maine lawmakers are being asked to consider what seven states and more than 130 other cities and towns have done across the country: replace the Columbus Day holiday with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Maine Senate Supports Legislation To Change Columbus Day To Indigenous Peoples Day

By Apr 4, 2019

The Maine Senate has voted to support legislation that would change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.