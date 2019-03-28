Maine’s Supreme Court Says Companies Don't Have The Right To Harvest Rockweed On Private Property

By 5 minutes ago
  • Rockweed, which grows in the ocean's intertidal zone, provides food, shelter and a spawning habitat for a wide variety of animals and organisms including lobsters, mussels, snails, periwinkles and fish
    Robert F. Bukaty / Maine Public

Maine's Supreme Judicial Court says the company Acadian Seaplants doesn’t have the right to harvest rockweed on private intertidal property if the landowner says no.

Gordon Smith represented the plaintiffs in the case. He says Acadian Seaplants tried to argue that rockweed — a familiar seaweed that's attached to the sand but floats in the water — should be treated like clams, mussels, and worms, which are regulated as part of the public trust and aren't considered private property.

“Harvesting rockweed, a plant, doesn't fit within the definition of fishing, and it also constitutes an extractive use which sort of has a negative effect on the property value or the landowners use of their land."

In a press release, Acadian Seaplants says the court's decision is "disappointing."

“Certainly this has a substantial impact on us, the whole company, and the whole marine plants industry,” says president and CEO J.P. Deveau.

In a press release, the company says it will now seek permission from landowners before harvesting rockweed — and Deveau says he plans to meet with both the company's legal team and Maine's Department of Marine Resources, to figure out how to proceed and if there's any avenue for an appeal.

