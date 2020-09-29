Maine Voters Can Now Track Their Absentee Ballots

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is allowing voters to track their absentee ballots online.

Officials said Monday that any voter who has requested an absentee ballot can now track the status of the request, and of the ballot itself, through Election Day.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said online tracking will give voters “peace of mind” knowing that the ballot has been safely received by the clerk.

The tracking service was developed by Maine’s e-government service provider, InforME, in coordination with the secretary of state.