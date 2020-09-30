Maine Wracks Up Another 54 COVID-19 Cases; No New Deaths

Maine is reporting an increase overnight of 54 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since the pandemic hit the state to 5,391. The death tally remained unchanged at 141.

New figures the Maine Center for Disease Control posted Wednesday indicate that most of the new cases are in the counties of Cumberland, Androscoggin and York.

In York County alone, the Maine CDC is looking into more than a dozen outbreaks. On Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah announced investigations into two new outbreaks in the York County town of East Waterboro, one at Massabesic Middle School, and the other at the Little Lambs Learning Center.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,678 Maines have recovered from the virus, a jump of 49 overnight. That leaves 572 active cases that the state is tracking, five more than Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized at some point with COVID-19 grew overnight by 2 to 449. The number currently hospitalized hasn't yet been updated, but as of Tuesday, that was reported as eight, with five patients in intensive care and one on a ventilator.