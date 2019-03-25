Maine's Congressional Delegation Calls For Public Release Of Mueller Report

Members of Maine's congressional delegation are asking that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report into efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election be made public now that his two-year investigation has concluded.

For now, Attorney General William Barr has released a summary of the findings. In the four-page summary Barr concludes that neither President Trump nor anyone on his campaign colluded with the Russian government to affect the presidential race.

But Special Counsel Mueller is quoted as saying that while the report "does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent, says in a statement that the report does not provide enough information to determine how Barr reached his conclusion that there was no obstruction of justice, and he called on Barr to make as much of it public as possible.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins reiterated her previous call for the public release of the Mueller report, adding that “it is good news for America, regardless of anyone’s political inclinations, that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation did not find that the Trump Campaign had conspired or coordinated with the Russian government to interfere with the 2016 election.”

Maine 1st District Rep. Chellie Pingree, and 2nd District Rep. Jared Golden, both Democrats, issued statements calling on Barr to release Mueller’s full report.



