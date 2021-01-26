Related Program: 
Marijuana Market: Maine's Legal Sales of Pot are Booming Since Last October

Since legal sales of recreational marijuana began last October, pot has brought in millions in revenue to the state. As demand outstrips supply, we will discuss the status of the market for recreational and medical marijuana in Maine, and what the state policies and regulations are.

Panelists:

Erik Gundersen, director, Maine Office of Marijuana Policy 

Joel Pepin, owner, JAR Cannabis Co.; president of Maine Cannabis Industry Association 

VIP callers:

Adam Levin, principal associate with the state fiscal health project, The Pew Charitable Trusts

Joshua Reny, assistant city manager, City of South Portland 

Brandon Pollock, CEO, Theory Wellness, recreational and medicinal cannabis dispensary based in Massachusetts and Maine

Hillary J. Lister, policy specialist, Maine Matters Research & Consulting

