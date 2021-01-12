Related Program: 
Mill Town: New Book by Kerri Arsenault Tells the Tale of A Hometown Supported & Destroyed By Mill

We speak with Maine author Kerri Arsenault about her new book, Mill Town. Part personal story and part investigative reporting, Arsenault documents how her childhood in a typical Maine mill town illustrates the plight of the working class, and the hazards brought on by the very entities that support these working-class families. The book examines the mixed feelings people have for places they call home.  

Guest:  Kerri Arsenault, author of Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains. She is a book critic, book editor at Orion magazine, and a contributing editor at The Literary Hub. Arsenault is also a mentor for PEN America’s Prison and Justice Writing Program

 

Richard Clapp, epidemiologist with more than 40 years experience in public health practice, teaching and consulting; emeritus professor of environmental health at Boston University School of Public Health; adjunct professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell

 

