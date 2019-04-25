Mills Could Restore 'Neglected' Tribal-State Commission

Maine's governor aims to restore a long-neglected tribal-state commission that saw seats go unfilled under the former governor.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' spokesperson said she plans to nominate new members of the Maine Indian Tribal-State Commission as soon as possible. Such nominations would require hearings and Senate confirmation.

Maine Indian Tribal-State Commission Managing Director Paul Thibeault said the commission has not been fully operational for several years. He said the state's former Republican governor, Paul LePage, gradually left unfilled seats meant for state representatives.

Mills pledged to address long-tense relations between state government and Maine's five tribes. She also called the commission "neglected" and said she'd work to enhance its authority to handle disputes.

The commission can air out issues from high school mascots to disputes over fisheries.