Mills Criticizes Trump Administration's Aggressive Implementation Of Tariffs

By 27 minutes ago

With trade tensions escalating between the United States and China and a growing economic toll on Maine businesses — particularly lobster dealers — Gov. Janet Mills is emphasizing international trade as a vital part of the state's future.

Gov. Janet Mills on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.
Credit Robert F. Bukaty / AP Photo

Mills gave the keynote speech Friday at a luncheon of more than 300 people who gathered at the Maine international Trade Day conference in Portland. They included dignitaries from Mexico, Germany, South Africa, South Korea, Finland and other countries.

In her remarks the governor criticized the Trump administration's aggressive implementation of tariffs as its chief economic policy.

"Engaging in trade wars is a risky proposition, with tremendous and possibly dangerous implications for Maine people,” Mills said. “The administration in Washington should be using a scalpel to improve trade, not a hammer."

Mills said that as many as 4400 jobs in Maine have been put at risk by the tariffs. She called on Maine's business community to invest in new partnerships and innovations that would move the state forward. Those could include a more formal trade arrangement with Finland, she said, where government and the private sector have succeeded in finding new markets for the country's traditional wood products industries.

Tags: 
tariffs
Gov. Janet Mills
Maine Public

Related Content

Mills Says State Needs A Far-Reaching Economic Development Plan

By May 21, 2019
Mal Leary / Maine Public

Maine Gov. Janet Mills' administration is embarking on an effort to develop a far-reaching, ten-year economic plan for the state.

Maine Farmers Fear Trickle-Down From Chinese Tariffs

By May 15, 2019

SIDNEY, Maine - Maine farmers aren't major exporters to China, but that doesn't mean they're immune from a trade war.

Tariffs: What Impact is the Trade War Having in Maine?

By Cindy Han Nov 28, 2018
https://www.flickr.com/photos/metimbers2000/

What impact are recent tariffs having on Maine's economy as a whole - and on specific businesses and industries? What are companies doing to adjust to the repercussions of the trade wars?

 


Maine Lobster Exporter Says US-China Trade Dispute Has Hurt Business

By Sep 11, 2018
The Lobster Co.

Two months after new tariffs on sales of live lobsters from the U.S. to China took effect, exports are down nearly 30 percent and Maine lobster dealers are feeling the effects. Some are laying off workers, while others are scrambling to find new markets.