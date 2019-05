Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is nominating a former lawmaker and chair of the Maine Democratic Committee to chair the state's Public Utilities Commission.

Phil Bartlett, 42, is a Portland lawyer who also served as the Senate co-chair of the Legislature's Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee.

In a press release, Mills praised Bartlett for expertise in economics and utility regulation and commitment to the state of Maine. Bartlett will take the seat of outgoing PUC chairman Mark Vannoy.