Mothers' Stories: Women Authors On Their Book Honoring the Role of Mothers

Five Maine women have written Compassionate Journey: Honoring Our Mothers' Stories, a collection of stories that delve into what it means to be a mother, a daughter--and how we can understand the complicated love that binds generations. Leading into Mother's Day weekend, we hear from these women, discuss the unique role that mothers hold in our society--and hear stories from our listeners.

Guests:

Cheryl Gillespie, retired English teacher and writer of fiction and nonfiction

Jane Sloven, psychotherapist and retired attorney, she has written short stories, poetry and a mystery novel

Maggie Butler, writer and retired psychotherapist; she leads creative writing workshops and has written screenplays, fiction and poetry

Call-in guest:

Jenny Radsma, nursing professor and writer