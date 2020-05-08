National Staffing Agency Looking To Hire 1000 People In Southern Maine

A national staffing agency with an office in Scarborough is looking to hire 1,000 people to work on diagnostic test kit production as the state's jobless numbers from the pandemic continue to rise.

Barbara Shannon of CoWorx Staffing Services says her company will staff multiple clients in Saco, Westbrook, and Scarborough that are producing tests to detect COVID-19. The jobs are manufacturing-based but previous experience is not a requirement.

“To be honest with you it’s a really exciting time for us. It feels good. We know we’re doing a great thing for our clients and what our clients are doing is important. These businesses have been open so therefore they’re providing essential services.”

Shannon says personal protective equipment will be provided as other safety protocols around social distancing are developed.

“They’ve set up their break rooms so people are socially distant, or are encouraging people to go out and sit in their cars, which, luckily, this time of year in Maine is a good time to do that.”

The company will conduct interviews via video. Shannon says the company is already fielding new applications and inquiries.