Navy Signals Cuts To BIW-Built Ships

Concerns are being raised about future work at Bath Iron Works.

Several published reports indicate the Navy would like to make significant cuts in the construction of Arleigh Burke destroyers. BIW and Huntington Ingalls Industries in Mississippi are the two companies that build the ships at a cost approaching $2 billion each.

Defense News is reporting that the Navy proposal would cut five of the 12 guided missile destroyers in fiscal years 2021 through 2025 and shrink the size of the fleet from 293 ships to 287.

In a joint statement, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King of Maine say this would be an abrupt reversal of the Navy’s plan to increase the size of the fleet to 355 ships. They note that it’s Congress that determines funding for Navy shipbuilding.

And the senators say that, just this past week, the president has signed into law $5.1 billion dollars for three DDG-51 Arleigh Burkes and $390 million for a down payment on an additional ship next fiscal year.