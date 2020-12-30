New Proposed Lobstering Rules Call For Seasonal Closures, Gear Tweaks To Reduce Right Whale Deaths

The federal government this morning published proposed new regulations for the East Coast lobster fishery that aim to reduce the risk that endangered North Atlantic right whales will become entangled in trap lines.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is proposing seasonal closures of some federal waters — including an area about 12 miles off Maine’s coast — from October through the end of January.

The proposal also would call for more traps deployed on a single line — with some adjustments allowed to protect fishermen’s safety. And the feds are also proposing to require breakaway links to rope lines, and permitting the use of so-called “ropeless” gear in otherwise closed areas.

The 77-page document estimates the economic impacts for lobstermen fishing in federal waters at $15.4 million in first year, and up to $12.3 million annually after that, due to the cost of gear changes and reduced catch.

The government is seeking for public comment on the proposal. A federal judge ruled earlier this year that it impose new rules by May.

There are fewer than 460 of the whales estimated to be alive in the world.