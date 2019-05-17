New Task Force Aims To Improve Maine's Juvenile Justice System

Maine's Chief Justice Leigh Saufley joined civil rights and children's advocates, lawmakers and members of Gov. Janet Mills' cabinet for the first meeting of a newly-created task force to examine Maine's juvenile justice system.

The 30-member task force will be looking at a alternatives to juvenile incarceration. Justice Saufley says a similar task force achieved success ten years ago by slashing the number of kids in detention in Maine but she says it never met a second goal to establish a community-based system of treatment and placement programs.

"Only a robust continuum of community-based programs can ensure that Maine's youth will receive individualized treatment that is appropriate to that child's needs," Saufley says.

Saufley says determining how to provide that continuum will require the collection of data, an updated analysis of what treatment works and a focus on outcomes.

"So that we are using scarce Maine dollars to their very best value for our youth."

Studies show that incarcerating kids fails to reduce recidivism and increases the likelihood that they will drop out of high school.

Saufley says the judicial branch is committed to doing whatever is fair and necessary to make the new system work. She urged members of the task force to get on top of what she says is a growing problem: the disproportionate number of minorities involved with law enforcement and a growing number of LGBTQ kids in the juvenile system.

The task force is expected to report out recommendations by early next year.