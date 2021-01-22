Parenting During a Pandemic: How Parents Can Cope With Added Strains Due to the Covid Crisis

Parents are dealing with a bevy of challenges during the pandemic, from juggling the demands of work and home life, especially with kids doing remote schooling, to helping everyone in the family cope with anxiety, isolation and health concerns. We'll discuss the range of pandemic-related problems, and get some advice on ways to handle them.

Panelists:

Daniel J. Puhlman, assistant professor of family studies, College of Education and Human Development, University of Maine - Orono; licensed marriage and family therapist

Sarah McLaughlin, child development specialist, author, parenting educator, licensed social worker

VIP Callers:

Brian Duff, professor of political science, University of New England

Dr. Ross Greene, author, clinical child psychologist

Jenny Eastman, early childhood educator