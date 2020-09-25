Plan To Allow States To Import Drugs From Canada Doesn't Go Far Enough, Says Maine Senate Leader

The Trump administration's announcement this week that it will allow states to import drugs from Canada is getting a tepid reception in Maine from Senate President Troy Jackson.

Jackson is behind a law enacted last year to establish a drug importation program in the state. He says the green light from Trump administration is a step forward, but nowhere near the goal line.

"My problem with it at this point is it looks very onerous and very prescriptive," Jackson says.

Jackson says the Trump administration's rule still gives too much power to pharmaceutical companies and could stymie efforts to bring in cheaper drugs.

The new rule takes effect in 60 days, and states must apply for approval for their importation program.