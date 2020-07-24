Portland 'Tent-Out' Continues For Third Night, Protesters Release Demands

By 40 minutes ago

For the third night, a group of protesters in Portland will set up tents, blankets and other camping supplies in front of city hall as part of a ‘tent-out’ protest aimed at changing city housing policies. Many of the protesters are unhomed and street-dependent individuals.

For the past few weeks, as the places where homeless people often receive services have been closed, some have been spending their days at Portland's Deering Oaks Park.
Credit Willis Ryder Arnold / Maine Public

Some of the demands protesters listed include decriminalizing camping out and extending the eviction freeze. Protesters are also calling for steps to defund the police and reallocate those funds, a demand that has been a large part of recent Black Lives Matter protests.

Dozens of people have been camping out at Deering Oaks Park, saying that there is a shortage of shelter beds due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing measures. Advocates for the homeless say that this sheds light on larger, unaffordable housing and resource problems in the city.

After Portland officials say that they received complaints, they ordered Preble Street, a nonprofit, to stop distributing meals at the park. The tent-out began soon after.

Protest organizers will hold a press conference at 8 p.m. Friday, July 24.

Tags: 
homelessness
affordable housing
coronavirus
Maine Public

Related Content

Shelter Working With Portland After Being Asked To Stop Delivering Meals To Homeless People In Park

By Jul 22, 2020
Willis Ryder Arnold / Maine Public

For the past few weeks, as the places where homeless people often receive services have been closed, some have been spending their days — and in some cases, their nights — at Portland’s Deering Oaks Park. Preble Street in Portland has had to close its day center as part of its effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and had been providing meals for people at several locations, including Deering Oaks.

The Pandemic Has Advocates Rethinking Maine's Homeless Shelters And Resource System

By Jul 22, 2020
Robbie Feinberg / Maine Public

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged all of Maine's congregate settings, including homeless shelters, which have had to reduce capacity.