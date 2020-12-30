Prospective Buyer Found For Shuttered Hampden Waste Facility

A group of more than 100 Maine municipalities has reached a preliminary agreement with a prospective bidder to purchase the Coastal Resources of Maine waste facility in Hampden.

The plant has been closed for more than six months. It opened last year but shut down in May after continued financial problems.

At a meeting on Tuesday, members of the Municipal Review Committee, a nonprofit representing the 115 municipalities in central and eastern Maine, said that they had reached a tentative agreement with a prospective buyer.

“So we’re anticipating the completion of a closure of a sale of the facility, should the [memorandum of understanding] get executed, within the first quarter of 2021,” says Kelly Fussell, president of the group.

The buyer’s identity wasn’t revealed at the meeting, as Fussell says the two sides are still negotiating over details of the contract.

In the meantime, much of the waste from the communities has been going to a plant in Orrington.