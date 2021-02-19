Related Program: 
Real Estate: How the Pandemic Has Affected the Residential & Commercial Real Estate Market in Maine

The pandemic made 2020 a record year for residential real estate, as people flocked to Maine seeking a different kind of lifestyle. Almost every county in the state saw double-digit appreciation. Meanwhile, commercial real estate had highs and lows, depending on the type of business. We’ll discuss what the outlook is for real estate in the year ahead.  

Panelists: Madeleine Hill, president elect, Maine Association of Realtors 

Brit Vitalius, principal, designated broker, Vitalius Real Estate Group; president, Southern Maine Landlord Association 

VIP-Callers:  Sarah Johnson, homeowner whose family recently moved to Maine from Massachusetts 

Justin Lamontagne, partner, NAI The Dunham Group 

