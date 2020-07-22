Reopening Schools: Maine Considers Complex Factors in How to Resume K-12 Schooling in the Fall

Whether or not to re-open K-12 schools for in-person instruction in the fall has become a heated national debate. We’ll examine what factors are being considered in Maine, from public health concerns to the role schools play in providing instruction and support to families. We will hear from state leadership, educators, a health professional, students and parents to explore the complex dilemma of how to keep kids learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guests:

Pender Makin, Commissioner of Maine’s Department of Education

Beth French, elementary school teacher, East Belfast School; president, RSU 71 Education Association

Call-in guests:

Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth

Stephanie Clisham [Klish-um], rising sophomore at Hampden Academy; member of the Department of Education’s student cabinet

Carrie Woodcock, Executive Director, Maine Parent Federation

Eileen King, executive director, Maine School Superintendents Association