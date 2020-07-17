Mills Administration Unveils Plan For Helping Schools Struggling With Reopening Decisions

The Mills administration on Friday announced new guidelines Maine schools must follow if they decide to hold in-person classes in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a press briefing Friday, Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the requirements will include the use of masks and social distancing, along with other health and safety measures. To cover the costs, Gov. Janet Mills said the state will provide schools with $165 million in federal CARES Act funding.

Mills said the effort is aimed at helping schools decide whether to bring students and staff back to classrooms in person. Mills said the state’s goal is to reopen classrooms, but she said it must be done safely.

“Decisions about how best to return our kids to classroom schooling will be made in Maine, not in Washington, D.C,” she said, referring to threats the Trump administration has made to withhold funding from schools that decide to remain closed.

Mills says the guidelines are based on best science from the Maine CDC, and that the decisions will be made district-by-district, and not by the White House.

Mills said to help Maine schools decide how to proceed, the state will provide advice based on a three-tiered, color-coded system. The guidance, developed by the state Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine CDC, would be based on health data, and tailored to each individual county.

Red means a county is at high risk for COVID-19, indicating a recommendation of no in-class learning; yellow indicates an elevated risk level, where a hybrid learning model would be recommended; and green would mean that the risk is low and classroom learning can be adopted, with required health and safety measures.

Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pendar Makin said the guidelines were developed with the help of input from a number of stakeholders. She said that input indicated that teachers eager to return to the classroom are also worried about their health and the health of their students.

As schools wrestle with these issues, “Our team at DOE stands ready to support this work, with guidance, technical assistance and resources,” Makin said.

Mills said the county-by-county guidance would be updated on a biweekly basis beginning July 31, and will be available on the Department of Education’s website. She said schools would be notified next week of their share of the $165 million in support funds.

"I recognize that more assistance will be needed by schools, and I consider this funding to be an initial start-up measure, and I am hopeful that Congress will support additional funding to support the safe operations of schools," said Mills.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said the state is also making another $8.4 million available to help child care providers weather the pandemic.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Shah said the state’s approach is aimed at reducing “the risk of COVID-19, as educators get ready for the new school year.” He said the state guidelines for in-person classes include screening kids for symptoms before they come to school, physical distancing, wearing face masks, ensuring proper hygiene and making sure kids who aren’t feeling well stay home – “things we’ve already been doing from home,” he said.

The guidelines come as the Maine CDC reported another death and 38 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed since Thursday.