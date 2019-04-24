Residents Of Maine Islands Speak Out Against Increased Ferry Rates At Public Hearing

Lawmakers, town officials and residents of some of Maine's islands say that recently implemented ferry rates are hurting their community's economy and health.

Several residents spoke at a hearing Wednesday morning in Belfast on newly proposed ferry rates from the state Department of Transportation.

Doug Welldon of Islesboro said the increased rates have already hurt seniors and children in his community, who have had to limit their trips to the mainland due to the added expense.

“Hearing aids, dentists, primary care, do that in one visit,” Welldon said. “It takes scheduling, but it does cut down the ferry revenue. People with fixed-incomes have no other choice but to limit the ferry trips.”

At the hearing, the commissioner of Maine's Department of Transportation vowed to work with Maine's island communities to resolve continuing dissatisfaction ferry rate structure.

Van Note stressed that the proposed rates will likely be changed, and that the Department is trying to work with island residents to find an acceptable solution while avoiding a budget deficit.

"My goals on this is to take a fresh look at this in an open and communicative way," he says.

The tolls have come under constant scrutiny since last year, when the state introduced new, flat rates that, among other changes, more than doubled the price for a trip to Islesboro. That sparked an outcry from residents, as well as a lawsuit, and the Department opened up the rulemaking process again last fall.

Van Note says the Department is open to many ideas, including seasonal and commuter rates, and they will continue to meet with residents over the next few months.

The Department hopes to have a final rule by September.