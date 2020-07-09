Right Whale Is Now Critically Endangered, Global Group Finds

By 3 hours ago
  • A juvenile male right whale tangled in fishing gear was rescued off Campobello Island, Aug. 13, 2016.
    A juvenile male right whale tangled in fishing gear was rescued off Campobello Island, Aug. 13, 2016.
    Courtesy Campobello Whale Rescue

PORTLAND, Maine - A worldwide conservation organization says the status of a rare species of whale has worsened to the point where it deserves greater attention from the global environmental community.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature said Thursday it is moving the North Atlantic right whale from "endangered'' to "critically endangered'' on its Red List of jeopardized species.

The Switzerland-based organization's Red List is one of the most-cited endangered species lists in the world.

The IUCN says the total population of the whales declined about 15% from 2011 to 2018. The population is estimated to be about 400 animals now.

Tags: 
right whales
International Union for Conservation of Nature

Related Content

Rare Right Whale Found Dead Off New Jersey Coast

By Jun 26, 2020

LONG BRANCH, N.J. - Federal authorities say the carcass of a critically endangered species of whale was found floating off the coast of New Jersey.

Less Effort, More Lobster? New Research Suggests That Fewer Traps Can Still Yield Profitable Results

By May 28, 2020
ROBERT F. BUKATY / AP FILE

New research suggests that the U.S. lobster industry could place fewer traps in the water and still gain just as much profit. And that finding could play a role in the debate over what should be required of Maine lobstermen to reduce entanglements with endangered North Atlantic right whales.

Maine Lawmakers: Feds Must Step Up To Protect Lobster Fishery Now

By Apr 29, 2020

PORTLAND, Maine - Leaders in the Maine Legislature are calling on the federal government to protect the lobster fishery in the wake of a ruling about protection of rare whales.